Campaign Progress
- Goal:
- $25,000.00
- Achieved:
- $1,288.70
Walk with Us to Cure Lupus is the Lupus Research Alliance’s national fundraising program. The goal of each Walk is to help the Lupus Research Alliance further its mission to prevent, treat and cure lupus by raising funds for lupus research. All participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $25. 100% of the money you raise will support cutting edge lupus research programs because the Lupus Research Alliance Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs. Please contact us at 212-218-2840 or lcrouch@lupusresearch.org if you have any questions or need help with your fundraising efforts.