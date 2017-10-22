2017 Dallas Walk and Rock Twilight Stroll

Sunday, October 22, 2017

Addison Circle Park

Registration Time: 4:00 pm

Walk Start: 5:00 pm

For More Information Leslie Crouch

212-218-2840

lcrouch@lupusresearch.org Leslie Crouch212-218-2840

Campaign Progress Goal: $25,000.00 Achieved: $1,288.70 Make a gift!

Every individual walker who registers online and makes a minimum donation of $25 at the time of registration will be eligible to receive one pair of purple shoelaces. This promotion is for online registrants only and is non-cumulative. The purple laces will be delivered via USPS to the address given at registration. Laces will be delivered 2 to 3 weeks after registration. This is an online promotion only and laces will not be provided at the Walk.

Thank You To Our Sponsors!

Walk with Us to Cure Lupus is the Lupus Research Alliance’s national fundraising program. The goal of each Walk is to help the Lupus Research Alliance further its mission to prevent, treat and cure lupus by raising funds for lupus research. All participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of $25. 100% of the money you raise will support cutting edge lupus research programs because the Lupus Research Alliance Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs. Please contact us at 212-218-2840 or lcrouch@lupusresearch.org if you have any questions or need help with your fundraising efforts.